T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Highest Run-Scorer, Highest Wicket-Taker Update After IND vs NZ Match

The two matches on Sunday forced a lot of changes on the points table in Group 2. Team India suffered their back to back defeats in the tournament to slip to the fifth spot on the points table. The massive defeat has now hurt their chances of making it for the semifinals. Virat Kohli And Co. have an NRR of -1.609 which is the second-worst in the group stage. Meanwhile, the 8-wicket win has helped New Zealand to move to third position.

However, in the first match of the day, Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs to boost their NRR which is second-best in the tournament so far + 3.09. They are currently placed at the second spot in Group 1 behind Pakistan.

The Group 1 standings remained the same as none of its matches took place on Saturday.

Highest Run-Getter

Pathum Nissanka is leading the batting charts at the moment after scoring 72 runs against South Africa. The talented Sri Lanka opener has now scored 169 runs in 6 matches at an average of 28.17. Mahmudullah is at the second spot on the list with 150 runs in six games. He is closely followed by opener Mohammed Naim with 148 runs. Bangladesh continue to dominate the list as Mushfiqur Rahim is on the fourth spot with 143 runs in six games. Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka and Nambia’s David Wiese are just one run behind him with 142 runs.

Highest Wicket-Getter

Bangladesh’ Shakib tops the charts with eleven wickets in five games. However, Wanindu Hasaranga has equalled Shakib’s tally by claiming a hat-trick in the clash against South Africa. He has also claimed 11 wickets now. Josh Davey of Scotland who has nine wickets is at the third spot. Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana shared some amount of the wickets alongside Mustafizur Rahman with 8 wickets each. The Bangladesh pacer is at the fourth spot with a better economy rate followed by Maheesh and Lahiru.

