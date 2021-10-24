T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Highest Run Scorer, Highest Wicket Taker Update After Ind vs Pak Match: India Bottom of Group 'B' After Dubai Thrashing

T20 World Cup 2021 Points Tally after Ind vs Pak Match: Pakistan beat India by ten wickets to register their maiden win over India in a World Cup match. They have now moved to top of Group B which has the likes of India, New Zealand and Scotland. Meanwhile India is now bottom of the heap.

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday. Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Run Scorer

Bangladesh’ Mohammad Naim now tops the run charts after he hit a fifty against Sri Lanka earlier today. Despite his best efforts, they couldn’t stop Sri Lanka from winning the match. He is closely followed by Netherland’s O ‘Dowd who will no longer feature in the tournament as his team has been knocked out. He is followed by Jatinder Singh of Oman who has 113 in same number of games.

T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Wicket Taker

Bangladesh’ Shakib tops the charts with eleven wickets in four games. He took two more against Sri Lanka to become the highest wicket taker in T20 World Cup history. He is closely followed by Mahesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka who has eight wickets. Meanwhile Josh Davey of Scotland is on third spot with eight wickets with three games.

