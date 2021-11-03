T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Highest Run-Scorer, Highest Wicket-Taker Update After India vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Match

Virat Kohli-led India have bounced back with a sparkling performance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 as they defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday night. The win is India’s first in three matches after they started their campaign with back-to-back defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in Group 2.

India posted a mammoth 210/2 in Abu Dhabi and then stopped Afghanistan on 144/7 with the margin of victory massively improving their net run-rate as well. The inaugural champions were fifth in their group before tonight’s win but have now traded places with Namibia to climb up one spot.

New Zealand defeated Scotland earlier on Wednesday for their second win in three matches, taking their overall points tally to four.

T20 World Cup Highest Run-getter

England opener Jos Buttler who has scored the first and only century of the ongoing world cup continues to be the top run-getter having made 214 runs from four innings at an average of 214 and a strike-rate of 153.95. He has one century and one fifty to his name so far. Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan occupies the second spot with 199 runs from four innings while his teammate and captain Babar Azam completes the top-three with 198 runs from four innings as well.

From India, opener KL Rahul is the leading run-getter with 90 runs from three innings so far.

T20 World Cup Highest Wicket-taker

Sri Lanka allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far with 14 scalps from seven matches at an average of 9.78 and an economy of 5.26.

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is second in the list with 11 wickets from six matches while at the third spot is Josh Davey of Scotland with nine wickets from five matches.

