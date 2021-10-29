T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Highest Run Scorer, Highest Wicket Taker Update After Pak vs Afg Match

T20 World Cup 2021 Points Tally after AUS vs SL Match: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets in their T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match on Friday, registering their third win in three and are comfortably-placed to reach the semi-finals. Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over to help Pakistan reach a target of 148 with six balls to spare. Afghanistan had scored 147-6 in their 20 overs.

As can be seen above, Pakistan are very close to qualify for semi-finals since they have won three in three; they are also at the top of the table. Meanwhile India are at fifth spot and Scotland at the bottom.

T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Run Scorer

Bangladesh dominated the run charts at T20 World Cup with their three batters in top three spot. Skipper Mahmudullah tops with 150 runs in six games. He is closely followed by opener Mohammed Naim. Mushfiqur Rahim is third on the list with 143 runs in six games. His teammate Shakib al Hasan is the fourth batter in the list who is closely followed by Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka.

T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Wicket Taker

Bangladesh’ Shakib tops the charts with eleven wickets in five games. He took two more against Sri Lanka to become the highest wicket taker in T20 World Cup history. He is closely followed by Josh Davey of Scotland who has nine wickets. Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara and Mahesh Theekshana are at third and fourth spot respectively with 8 wickets each. Namibia’s Jan Frylink is the fifth-highest wicket-taker so far with seven wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here