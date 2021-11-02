T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Highest Run-Scorer, Highest Wicket-Taker Update After Pak vs Nam Match

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-final with a comfortable 45-run win over Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Pakistan were lifted to 189-2 by Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar Azam (70) in their Group 2 Super 12 match before they restricted Namibia to 144-5 in 20 overs. Although Namibia batted strongly, but slowly as Pakistan never really felt like losing.

As can be seen in the above table, Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-final. This was also their fourth win on the trot which meant they consolidate the top position in Group B with eight points. Meanwhile India are second from last while Scotland are at the bottom.

Highest Run-Getter

England’sJos Buttler, courtesy his unbeaten 101* against Sri Lanka has risen to the top of run scoring charts. He has 214 runs to his name in 4 matches. Pathum Nissanka at the moment is second with 170 runs in 7 matches at an average of 28.48. Another Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka is third on the list with 163 runs in 5 matches. Their teammate Bhanuka Rajapaksa with 155 runs is fourth in the list. Bangladesh skipper Mamudullah completes the top-five list, he has scored 150 runs in 6 matches so far.

Highest Wicket-Getter

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga with 14 wickets is currently at the top of the wicket takers’ list. He is closely followed by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has 11 wickets to his name. Unfortunately, Shakib will play no further part in the World Cup. Josh Davey of Scotland who has nine wickets is at the third spot. South Africa’s Anrich Nortje is back at the fourth spot with solid bowling performance against Bangladesh earlier today. He is followed by Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana at fifth spot.

