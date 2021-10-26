T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Highest Run Scorer, Highest Wicket Taker Update After Pak vs NZ Match

T20 World Cup 2021 Points Tally after Pak vs NZ Match: Pakistan underlined their credentials as early Twenty20 World Cup favourites when they held their nerve to beat New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday and secure a second straight victory in the tournament. Chasing a modest 135 for victory after pace bowler Haris Rauf choked out New Zealand with four wickets, Pakistan were in trouble at 69-4 but crossed the line in 18.4 overs for a fine start in their bid for a second championship.

Pakistan have consolidated their top spot further with cent percent win record in the tournament so far. They have beaten two powerhouse teams of their group India and New Zealand. While Scotland are at the bottom, India and are at fifth spot.

T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Run Scorer

Bangladesh’ Mohammad Naim now tops the run charts after he hit a fifty against Sri Lanka earlier today. Despite his best efforts, they couldn’t stop Sri Lanka from winning the match. He is closely followed by Bangla all-rounder Shakib al Hasan who is just had five more runs than Oman’s emerging star Jatinder Singh who has 113 runs to his name.

T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Wicket Taker

Bangladesh’ Shakib tops the charts with eleven wickets in four games. He took two more against Sri Lanka to become the highest wicket taker in T20 World Cup history. He is closely followed by Josh Davey of Scotland who had nine wickets. Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara and Mahesh Theekshana are at third and fourth spot respectively.

