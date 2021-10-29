T20 World Cup 2021: Rashid Khan Becomes Fastest Bowler to 100 T20I Wickets

Rashid Khan has become the fourth bowler to pick up hundred T20I wickets. He removed Mohammed Hafeez to reach the feat against Pakistan in Dubai; moreover, it took him just 54 games to achieve this feat. So far only four players are able to reach 100 T20I wickets. Rashid is fastest to the feat with 54 games. He is followed by Lasith Malinga who took 76 innings. New Zealand’s Tim Southee is third on the list with 82 innings. Shakib took one more to get there. Rashid made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 and hasn’t looked back ever since. He has accounted for 100 wickets at an astounding average of 12 and an impressive economy of just above 6.

Rashid, who made his Afghanistan debut when he was 17, is one of international cricket’s most in-demand players. He has already played 51 T20 international matches and more than 280 games in the format for franchises around the world. A lucrative career has seen him ply his trade in England, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and, of course, the IPL in India where he has been a regular for Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2017. He has earlier said that the wickets in UAE will get slower and slower which will aid his bowling. “The wickets here are mostly very good for spinners, so I think that’s the main reason most of the teams have more spinners in their attack," he told AFP in an exclusive.

“What I noticed during the Indian Premier League (the conclusion of which was also played in the UAE) was that wickets were good but there was not that much spin," said Rashid. “But I think the more we play in this World Cup we might see wickets which are a bit different and the more you play on these tracks it becomes slower and slower and they will be handy for spinners," he added.

