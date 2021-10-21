T20 World Cup 2021: Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal Among Rashid Khan’s Favourite Spinners

Ace Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Wednesday revealed the name of spin bowlers he enjoyed watching and the list includes, two India cricketers in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi. Other than Bishnoi and Chahal, Rashid also named Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi, Australia’s Adam Zampa and South Africa’s Imran Tahir among his favourite spinners. Despite his spectacular performance in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chahal did not find a place in the country’s spin-heavy team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. However, Chahal’s efforts over the years for RCB and India have earned him several admirers and one of them is Rashid Khan.

Recently, during an interview with ESPNcricinfo’s Cricket Monthly, Rashid was asked to name the spin bowlers he enjoyed watching and his first pick was Chahal. “He has been one of the most consistent performers for India as well as for RCB,” Rashid said.

Rashid, who is currently in UAE for the ongoing 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, also heaped praises on young Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler Bishnoi. Despite Punjab’s lacklustre performance in IPL in the last few seasons, the 21-year-old have turned several heads with his performance for the franchise.

Bishnoi picked 12 wickets in IPL 2021 for PBKS at an impressive economy rate of 6.38.

“But the young guy I love watching is [Ravi] Bishnoi,” Rashid said before adding that the Rajasthan lad has improved a lot in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is scheduled to kick-start their World Cup campaign on Monday, October 25, against the table-toppers of Group B at the end of the first round of T20 WC. The Super 12 match between Afghanistan and B1 will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Afghanistan will lock horns with India in the 33rd match of WC on November 3 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here