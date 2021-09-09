T20 World Cup 2021: Ravi Rampaul Makes his Way, But Sunil Narine Left Out of West Indies Squad

Senior pro Ravi Rampaul has been included in West Indies’ 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. The 36-year-old went onto win the trophy for West Indies back in 2012(almost ten years ago), but his superb performance in the CPL on the spin friendly tracks of St Kitts and Nevis made sure that he forces his way back into the side. He last played a T20 match for West Indies back in 2015. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine was left out; uncapped all-rounder Roston Chase also got a place after impressing in CPL 2020 and 2021 for St Lucia franchise.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Reserves: Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Darren Bravo

South Africa have omitted Faf du Plessis for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. The senior cricketer called curtains on his Test career in February, but made it very clear that he will be available for the T20 World Cup. Nonetheless, he didn’t play any white ball game in this period and his last match was against England in December. He was also dropped from Sri Lanka tour which is ongoing. Meanwhile, Imran Tahir has been dropped as well. Tahir, who retired from ODIs in 2019 but remained available for the tournament, was also not considered.

Chris Morris, who was the highest buy in this year’s IPL auction, didn’t find a place too. He had conceded that he wasn’t in touch with the authorities regarding his place in the side; he last played in 2019 World Cup.

