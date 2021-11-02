T20 World Cup 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Getting Dropped is Matter Of Investigation-Dilip Vengsarkar

Former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has called for an investigation on why Ravichandran Ashwin is not playing for India even as the team continue to lose games at the tournament. The senior cricketer is still waiting on the sidelines and the phenomenon started back in June. Since then India have played six international games but Ashwin can only be seen on the bench.

“Why is Ashwin being so dropped for so long? It is a matter of investigation. Across formats he is your best spinner with more than 600 international wickets. He is your senior most spinner and you don’t pick him. I fail to understand. He didn’t play a single game in the England Test series also. Why do you pick him then? It is a mystery to me," he told PTI.

He also opined that Team India’s body language has been negative and he has never seen anything like it. A lot of former cricketers felt that India’s loss to New Zealand was as one sided as it can get. The body language too looked bad. “The team looked off coloured and players looked jaded. I don’t know if it is bio bubble fatigue or something else, I have not seen such body language in the players in a long time."

“It was quite a lacklustre performance, be it in batting or bowling. This format demands you to be energetic from ball one," added the former India captain.

India lost back-to-back games at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. They first lost to Pakistan in their opening game and then followed it up with another loss this time to New Zealand exactly a week later. Team’s chances are now hanging by the thread and depends a lot on other teams in group b.

