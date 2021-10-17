T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan Goes Past Lasith Malinga to Become Highest T20I Wicket Taker

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has become the leading wicket-taker in T20 International. He achieved the feat when he removed Scotland’s Michael Leask for a duck. He now has 108 scalps to his name, one more than Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga who held the record till today. Bangladesh are up against Scotland in ICC World T20 Qualifiers in Oman. Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bowl first. So far the decision seems spot on with Scotland being reduced to 99/6. Shakib himself accounted for two wickets for 17 runs. The all-rounder was playing in the IPL Final just two days back which means he needed little to no match practice.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahaman Plan to Provide Feedback from IPL for T20 World Cup

Bangladesh’s No 1 cricketer Shakib Al Hasan believes his presence in an IPL dressing room along with pace bowling colleague Mustafizur Rahaman will help them give a feedback on players, who turn rivals during the T20 World Cup starting October 17 in Oman and UAE. Shakib will be playing for KKR while Mustafizur is part of Rajasthan Royals.

“I am hopeful that the IPL will help everyone," Shakib said. “We will be spending time in those conditions, play matches too. Mustafiz and I can share the experience with the rest of the team. “We will understand the other players’ mindset, what they are thinking about the World Cup, and then report it back to our players." Acclimatising will not be a problem as the team will get enough time for that. “Our team will be in Oman at least 15-16 days before the World Cup, which is enough time for acclimatising with conditions and wickets. “I don’t think pitches and conditions here will have any impact over there. We have built a winning mentality, which will help us be confident in the World Cup." In their last three T20I series, Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand while gaining invaluable experience of playing on surfaces similar to the kind they might get during the World Cup.

