T20 World Cup 2021: Stats Reveal This Pakistani Duo Poses Biggest Threat to India

We are at the business end of the IPL 2021, but the T20 action is far from over. The ICC T20 world cup is just a week away and the focus of the cricketing world will once again be on stars of their favourite teams. The T20 world cup will be played in UAE and Oman from 17 October to 14 November.

India will kickstart its campaign with their match against Pakistan on October 24. Tickets for this match were sold out within an hour and this is a testament to the craze and anticipation associated with an India-Pakistan clash. Over the years, India have dominated Pakistan as they have won all 5 matches in the T20 World Cup.

However, Pakistan can never be underestimated and the biggest threat for India is the opening combination of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Both the players have scored 736 together at an average of 57 in T20Is, which is absolutely stunning.

In India, the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw has scored 712 runs so far, but both these players are not in the T20 World Cup squad. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have also added more than 600 runs. However, Mayank is not a part of the T20 setup.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have added 736 runs in 13 T20 Internationals since January 1, 2021, with 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries. Of these, the two have added 521 runs as an opening pair and their highest stand is 197 runs. They are prolific in the powerplay overs and have the ability to race off the blocks and as such, they can be a real threat to the Indian bowlers.

If we talk about individual numbers, Rizwan has scored the most number of runs this year and is followed by Babar.

While Rizwan has scored 752 runs in 17 matches at an average of 94 at a strike rate of 140, Babar has scored 523 runs in 17 matches at an average of 37.

