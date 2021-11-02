T20 World Cup 2021: Stayed Patient and Hoped Dushmantha Chameera Misses his Length-Jos Buttler

England’s man of the moment Jos Buttler continued his rich vein in form as he smashed his maiden T20I century against Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup Group 1 game in Sharjah. Although, he played a splendid knock against Australia where he slammed 71 off 30, this knock was very contrasting to that one. This one needed patience, gumption to flourish. Buttler did just that.

“I think staying patient was the key (when England lost early wickets), but I managed to get a partnership with Morgan. I found it really tough early on in the innings. There was a point when we were thinking to get to the 120-run mark, but then we got going and got 160-plus. I use the same bat, even in the nets,” he said in post match PC.

In reply, Sri Lanka were in hot pursuit. They were at one stage 129 for five, needing 51 off 30. But then some brilliant fielding by Jason Roy at the boundary rope turned the game on its head. SL lose four wickets for five runs and England ran away with the game. “We were under pressure for a long part of that chase knowing that Moeen had to bowl that over (after Mills left the field due to injury) so to take that wicket (Shanaka’s run-out) was crucial and I was delighted with that. Was just trying to guess where he (Chameera) was going to bowl. I was pretty calm, I think at that stage I had batted for long, so staying patient was the key and hope he (Chameera) will miss his (length/ yorker).”

England lost Jason Roy (9) in the second over. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (3/21) followed up his hat-trick against South Africa by castling the English opener’s stumps with his second ball of the day. The script went from bad to worse for England as they lost two more quick wickets. First Dawid Malan (6) was cleaned up by Dushmantha Chameera in the third over and two overs later Jonny Bairstow (0) was out LBW to de Silva after Sri Lanka successfully asked for a review.

