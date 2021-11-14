T20 World Cup 2021 Final, Australia vs New Zealand: These Five Players Will Hold the Key in Big Game

Australia and New Zealand will renew their Trans Tasman rivalry when they take on each other in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup later tonight in Dubai. Both the nation bring their best out against each other. When these two teams last met at such a big stage- 2015 World Cup final, it was Australia that came up trumps. It will be a great opportunity for the Kiwis to beat their rivals and avenge that painful night at MCG. Whoever wins, these five players will hold the key.

David Warner: Warner is the man to watch out for. Although, he didn’t get that fifty against Pakistan, but he did show gumption in his 48-run knock. He also showed that he can tackle the spinners tactfully and then accelerate. He is picking the form at the right time with his highest score of 89* coming in the last leg encounter against West Indies. Besides, he can be an asset while fielding.

Glenn Maxwell: Flop show. That’s how you can sum up the Big Show and his ICC T20 World Cup to be very frank. He has accounted for just 36 runs in 6 games. Well, don’t count him out yet. Maxwell got runs on these wickets in IPL and just like any other big match player, all he need is one good six to turn his form around. He will be crucial against the likes of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, and if he gets big, then it is Australia all the way. Batting at number four for RCB is bound to come in handy

Adam Zampa: Zampa has been in top form for Australia. He has accounted for 12 wickets in the tournament with an impressive economy of 5.69—below six! He started his tournament with figures of 2/21 and 2/12 against South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively, and then followed it up with a five-for against Bangladesh. Against spin efficient batters of Pakistan, he again shone with figures of 1/22. Zampa can alter his length effectively, giving his ball some air, or bowling a flatter trajectory if the situation demands.

Daryl Mitchell: Mitchell has finally come to the party with his 72-ball-47 against England. He can be an asset for the Kiwis if he gets going. For that to not happen, Australia need him to pepper with spinners. His record against spin is dicey with the right hander getting dismissed three times in last five league encounters. Mitchell’s specialty is that he can plot along with singles and accelerate at will to bat the opposition out of the game.

Ish Sodhi: Unlike Zampa, Sodhi is quite effective in bowling fast and flatter trajectories. Although, he has accounted for nine wickets so far in the tournament, he still has the big final to make a real mark in the shortest format. Against Australia, he may be among wickets since the middle order looks wobbly at the moment. He also has the most wickets in Australia vs New Zealand T20Is with 16 scalps.

