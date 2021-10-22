T20 World Cup 2021: They Have Plenty of IPL Experience-Dinesh Karthik Explains Why Virat Kohli's Side Better than MS Dhoni's 2007 Champions

Dinesh Karthik, who has seen plenty of T20 cricket, has revealed the major difference between India’s T20 World Cup winning side in 2007 and the current team. He said the major factor where Kohli’s side edges MSD led team is in its ability to digest pressure situation better. He added this team has been in several pressure cooker situation in various IPL seasons which can come handy when the T20 World Cup reaches the business end.

“I completely agree with what Irfan said. It’s completely different in terms of handling pressure, but one thing is very different today to what it was in 2007 is the fact that they have plenty of IPL experience and they have played in high pressure games and they have played in matches which are – when it comes to pressure, it’s second to none,” he said on Star Sports’ ‘Class of 2007.’

Meanwhile speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Class of 2007’, heroes of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Dinesh Karthik, RP Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Irfan Pathan shared their thoughts on who will be Team India’s X factor in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Gautam Gambhir: “Jasprit Bumrah!”

Harbhajan Singh: “I think if I have to choose one, I will Rohit Sharma. I think he’s going to be the key!”

Dinesh Karthik: “I will put my money on Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy. I think these two can make the difference in T20 World Cup.”

Ajit Agarkar: “Rohit Sharma & Jasprit Bumrah. I think Rohit could be the key, opening the innings and Bumrah with what he does.”

RP Singh: “Jasprit Bumrah!”

Irfan Pathan: “I think Jasprit Bumrah and his opposite end. I think the two bowlers who will bowl in the last overs are crucial.”

