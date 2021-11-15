T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 Run Scorers of the Tournament

A dominant Australia won their first-ever T20 World Cup in Dubai as they beat New Zealand by 8 wickets. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were absolutely superb with the bat and they dominated the chase.

Here we take a look at the top 10 run-makers in the T20 World Cup:

Daryl Mitchell

Bumped up to open the innings for New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell played a couple of match-winning innings and was the main reason why New Zealand made it to the final after beating England. In 7 innings, he scored 208 runs at an average of 34.66 and with a strike rate of 140.54.

Martin Guptill

New Zealand’s other opener Martin Guptill could not dominate this tournament, but played couple of decent hands. In 7 innings, he scored 208 runs at an average of 29.71 and with a strike rate of 120.93.

Kane Williamson

New Zealand’s captain could not quite get into the groove all tournament, but he found his hands in the final against Australia as he played a masterful innings of 85. In 7 innings, he ended with 216 runs at an average of 43 and with a strike rate of 115.

Pathum Nissanka

One of Sri Lanka’s bright sparks in the tournament, Pathum Nissanka scored 221 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.62, with a strike rate of 117.55.

David Wiese

Former South Africa all-rounder turned up for Namibia this tournament and fired them to the Super 12 stages. He was superb with both bat and ball and in 8 innings, and scored 227 runs at an average of 45.40, with a strike rate of 127.52.

Charith Asalanka

Sri Lanka will also be chuffed with the services and the talent of Charith Asalanka. He scored 231 runs in 6 innings at an average of 46.20 and with a strike rate of 147.13.

Jos Buttler

England was doing what England do best. It was an all-attack approach for the side and their charge was led by Jos Buttler, who managed to hit a century in the tournament. In 6 innings, he scored 269 runs at an average of 89.66 and with a strike rate of 151.12.

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan was just superb in the tournament and their wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan kept scoring runs for fun. In 6 innings, Rizwan scored 281 runs at an average of 70.25 and with a strike rate of 127.72.

David Warner

David Warner stepped up when it mattered the most. In 7 innings, he scored 289 runs at an average of 48.16 and with a strike rate of 146.70. He was named player of the tournament.

Babar Azam

Pakistan’s captain led the batting charts as he scored 303 runs in 6 innings, at an average of 60 and with a strike rate of 126.

