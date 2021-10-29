T20 World Cup 2021: Unlucky Andre Russell Gets Out For Duck Without Facing a Ball | WATCH

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell had an unlucky day with the bat on Friday against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup match. The destructive batter was dismissed on a duck without facing any ball. It was the 13th over of the innings when Russell came out to bat after skipper Kieron Pollard retired out himself. On the fourth ball of the over, Roston Chase played its straight towards Taskin Ahmed who managed to get a boot on the ball which then hit onto the stumps as Andre Russell was way short of the crease.

Russell became the ninth batter to get dismissed without facing a ball in the T20 World Cup history.

Andre Russell is gone!He is run out at the non-striker's end without facing a delivery as Taskin gets a boot on the ball which then ricochets onto the stumps

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in a must-win Group 1 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After losing the toss, Pollard talked about the underwhelming show from the batters in the tournament so far and said they need to give the bowlers something to defend.

“It is (do or die). That’s the reality of the situation. We don’t have anyone to blame but ourselves, so it’s on ourselves to get out of this situation. We need to give the bowlers something to defend. Two changes. Simmons misses out, Roston Chase makes his international debut. Hayden Walsh is out and Jason Holder comes in." Pollard confirms that Chris Gayle is going to open the batting," said Pollard.

However, the Windies batters once again disappointed many with their underwhelming performances against Bangladesh. West Indies managed to score 142/7 in 20 overs with Nicholas Pooran being the only saving grace for them with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed 40 runs off just 22 balls. Apart from him, Roston Chase scored 39 runs but a strike rate of 84.78 took away the charm of the innings. However, the mega 19-run final over pulled them to a respectable total.

