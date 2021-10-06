T20 World Cup 2021: Warm Up Fixtures Full List Out; India to Play Australia, England

The countdown for International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 world cup 2021 has begun. The upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 will be played from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. In the latest development ahead of the big tournament, the ICC has announced the schedule of warm-up matches. Ahead of the beginning of the group stage of the tournament, cricket teams will play few warm-up matches for making themselves better prepared for the tournament.

India will be playing against England and Australia in their warm-up matches.

According to the schedule released by ICC, top eight teams which had qualified directly for the group stage of the tournament will be playing two warm-up matches on October 18 and 20. A total of four matches will be taking place each day. India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies are among the teams which have directly qualified for the group stage of ICC T20 world cup. These teams will be playing two matches each in the lead-up to the Super 12 round of the tournament starting from October 23.

T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up schedule:

Oct 18matches (IST time):

AFG vs SA (3.30 pm)

PAK vs WI (3.30 pm)

AUS vs NZ (7.30 pm)

IND vs ENG (7.30 pm)

Oct 20matches (IST time):

ENG vs NZ (3.30 pm)

IND vs AUS (3.30 pm)

SA vs PAK (7.30 pm)

AFG vs WI (7.30 pm)

The warm-up matches of the Indian team against England (on Oct 18) and Australia (on Oct 20) will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

A total of 12 teams will be battling out against each others in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. These 12 teams will include eight teams that have already qualified for the group stage round and four teams that will win in the qualifying round. A total of eight teams will be fighting it out in the qualifying round from October 17 to 22.

