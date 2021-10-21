T20 World Cup 2021: WATCH-Indian Players Take 'Dologna Candy' Challenge from Popular Netflix Show 'Squid Game'

Indian cricket team players took the ‘Dalgona candy challenge’ from the popular Korean series ‘Squid Game.’ The Netflix show is among the top trends currently in social media and the India players made sure that they add to the buzz in this video posted by ICC. The challenge, which is a part of one of the episodes of this hit show, requires players to carve out a tiny shape drawn in the candy without breaking it. Those who fail to do so are killed.

“India put to the test in nerve-wracking game," ICC wrote in its Instagram post accompanying the video. “Indian Cricket Team stars are put to the test with a game made famous by one of the world’s most talked about shows," it added.

Team India’s Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were seen taking the challenge. Varun, Rahul, Suryakumar and Bumrah fail to make the cut as they end up breaking their candies while trying to carve out the shapes. Rohit and Shami, however, succeed, as they patiently manage to cut out the shapes from the candies with surgical precision.

India fine-tuned their T20 World Cup preparations with a convincing eight-wicket win over Australia in their final warm-up game here on Wednesday but the sixth bowler’s slot remained a worry as even Virat Kohli rolled his arm over going into the tournament proper. Captaining the side with Kohli only taking the field to bowl, Rohit Sharma (60 retired off 41) showed sublime touch alongside opening partner K L Rahul (39 off 31) as India chased down Australia’s 152 for five in 17.5 overs.

