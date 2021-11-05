T20 World Cup 2021: We Have Been Batting Like This in Practice Games, Says Virat Kohli

India beat Scotland with 81 balls to spare which made sure that the team moves to third spot in Group ‘B.’ The win was made possible by some great bowling upfront by Ravindra Jadeja and then some scintillating batting from KL Rahul. Besides, Mohammed Shami also took three wickets with Jasprit Bumrah chipping in with two wickets as well.

When skipper Kohli was asked about India’s ruthless batting on the field, he said they were batting like this in the practice games earlier as well. “If you look at our practice games, we have been actually batting like this only. Just a couple of aberrations happened, where we just couldn’t got those two successive good overs,” he said. Revealing team’s batting plans, he said the openers wanted to bat naturally as losing wickets could have slowed down the victory. “We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket before the start, didn’t want to really go too hard because if you lose wickets, then an extra 20 balls could cost. We thought that if they play naturally, runs will come quickly.”

India vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Scotland In 39 Balls, Moves to Third Spot in Group ‘B’

He said he will be looking out for Afghanistan vs New Zealand clash. “A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again. Now it will be interesting to see what happens on 7th (November). Don’t want to say a lot about today’s performance, we know what we can do. Also tells you how important the toss can be at this venue. We wanted to get them under 110-120 max, that was the mindset we went in with. The bowlers were excellent, and then KL and Rohit did really well.”

T20 World Cup 2021 | IN PICS: India Make Statement With Scotland Win; Moves to Third Spot in Group ‘B’

He is celebrating his 33rd birthday, so it was sort of a birthday present to the King. When asked about the impending celebrations, he said: “My family is here - that is enough (birthday) celebration for me.”

