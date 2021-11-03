T20 World Cup 2021: We Have Ticked All the Boxes, Let's See What Lies Ahead-Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan batted beautifully to lay the platform for Pakistan so that they could score big against Namibia in their second last ICC T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi. It was a typical UAE pitch where the ball gripped and slowed down. The conditions were tricky, but Rizwan hung in and put the foot on the pedal only once he felt confident.

“It was difficult to bat initially and conditions proved to be very tricky for both of us (Me and Babar). Even when we tried to play normal shots or big hits, it just didn’t work out and then we decided to take it deep and attack at the end. But that said, I want to give the credit to the (Namibia) bowlers because they kept bowling in the same area at the start and bowled really well,” he said in the post match presentation.

He along with senior pro Mohammad Hafeez(32 off 16) shared a 167-run stand which took Pakistan to a formidable 189 run score. Earlier Rizwan had to fight off for every run. He was up against the likes of Ruben Trumpelmann, who impressed against Scotland, and was slow off the blocks. He remained unbeaten on 79 off 50 balls and ended up top scoring for his side.

“Hafeez’s innings gave us the momentum and he kept telling me to stay patient and in the last over I decided to go hard and got some useful runs. We are gelling well as a team and have ticked all the boxes and will see what lies ahead for us,” he signed off.

Pakistan became the first team to reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals after beating Namibia by 45 runs, with brilliant half centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

