T20 World Cup 2021: We Want India in Final So Pakistan Can Beat Them Again-Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has taken a dig at Virat Kohli and his men, saying that he would like to see India in the final as it gives Pakistan an opportunity to beat India once again. Earlier India lost their ICC T20 World Cup Group A opener in Dubai by ten wickets. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Akhtar made those remarks on back of India’s superb win over Scotland where they beat them in just 39 balls.

“Personally, I would India to advance to the final with Pakistan so that we can beat them again. It’ll be good for cricket. It will make the World Cup even bigger,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel. “I would advise Pakistan not to think about what is happening around them. Their job is to beat Scotland and finish on top of the table. Yes, I would definitely want one thing. I always thought why Pakistan play India only once? Why not play the final? And it can happen. India appeared like a scattered team after their first two losses. But good they realized their tournament was not over. It’s still alive,” Akhtar added.

India’s net run rate took a huge upward hit as they beat Scotland within 39 balls, all of this after they beat Afghanistan by 66 runs. Now, they have a net run rate of 1.61 and placed at third position. All eyes are on Afghanistan vs New Zealand. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ said questions will arise if Afghans come out on top.

“India’s fate is now in New Zealand’s hands. If New Zealand lose [to Afghanistan] a lot of questions will be raised, I’m warning you. I’m afraid that it will become another trending topic. I don’t want to get into any controversy but sentiments of Pakistanis are really high at the moment as far as New Zealand is concerned,” said Akhtar.

“I think New Zealand are better than Afghanistan. If, God forbid, they don’t play well and lose, that will be a problem. Nobody will be able to stop social media if it happens and we have to take that into consideration,” he added.

