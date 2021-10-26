T20 World Cup 2021: 'Why is it so Difficult'-Darren Sammy, Pommie Mbangwa React to Quinton de Kock Pull Out

South Africa’s key squad member Quinton de Kock has pulled out of team’s clash against West Indies, owing to news CSA guidelines which asks players to take a knee collectively in the remaining games. South Africa were the only Board not to issue a protocol on the issue even as players kept taking their own stance since the start of the Black Lives Matter movement. While colored players never had the problem of taking the knee, some white players refused to do so; nonetheless, they raised fists against Sri Lanka at Cape Town Test. However, De Kock was not among them.

A couple of former cricketers-turned commentator were taken aback after de Kock’s decision. Among them were Darren Sammy and Pommie Mbangwa who made their intentions very much clear on AIR. They rebuked De Kock and asked why people are finding it difficult to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Meanwhile South African Board has taken cognizance of De Kock’s act. In a separate release, they said that the Board will be taking further action and a report on the left-hander is being awaited from the management.

“The Board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this directive for the remaining games of the World Cup. CSA thanks all other Proteas players for agreeing to unite and make such an important public stand against racism.”

“I dare say Darren that cricket will take a back seat and it’s a big statement for me to make in a cricket World Cup where absolutely everybody would like to play in. I would say as the team concerned is South Africa who have a history of exclusion and racism. And for this as an issue to still be here is, huge,” Mbangwa was heard as saying.

“Yeah, sometimes I don’t understand why is it so difficult to support this movement if you understand what it stands for. That’s just my opinion. What my kind have been through. There are other issues affecting the world but I don’t understand why it’s so difficult,” Sammy added.

Daren Sammy: My mother used to always say that you got to stand for something or you will fall for anything. It is good to see the players united in something that has an effect on so many people across the world. That will be a conversation in this World Cup.

Pommie Mbangwa: I dare say Darren that cricket will take a back seat and it’s a big statement for me to make in a cricket World Cup where absolutely everybody would like to play in. I would say as the team concerned is South Africa who have a history of exclusion and racism. And for this as an issue to still be here is, huge.

This South African statement reads that there are concerns raised over the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative which essentially says lack of support for people of colour within the side, the South Africa side, within the country South Africa, in the world as a whole.

Excuse me for being political because some will say it is being political but I cannot shed my skin. I hope, I hope that the discussion at the very least can be about how to be united, about something that everybody agrees on. This is also in the hope that there is an agreement in that regard.

Daren Sammy: Yeah, sometimes I don’t understand why is it so difficult to support this movement if you understand what it stands for. That’s just my opinion. What my kind have been through. There are other issues affecting the world but I don’t understand why it’s so difficult.

Pommie Mbangwa: I’ll say this with regard to Quinton de Kock that freedom of choice is fair enough. I don’t want to speculate on what the personal reasons exactly are because I haven’t got those but I hope that discussion can actually be had. Thank you for letting me have my say. I’ll move on.

