T20 World Cup 2021: Why so Much Hate For Virat Kohli And Mohammed Shami?

All good things, as the saying goes, must come to an end. In the end, India’s Ashvamedha against Pakistan in ICC World Cup matches has been halted after glorious domination that lasted for 29 years and a staggering dozen international games.

In case, if you are not aware of the term Ashvamedha, then a brief introduction will tell you that it is considered as one of the grandest of the Vedic religious rites of ancient India, which used to be performed by a king to celebrate his paramountcy.

For many Indian and Pakistani captains, a World Cup contest against their arch-rivals is often seen as a bigger game than even the World Cup final. And, perhaps that is why we are used to stories of unruly and unpleasant reactions in Pakistan. Many fans have the tendency to make fun of rival fans’ frustration and ire directed against their players which used often resulted in, even if used as hyperbole, breaking of hundreds of television sets.

And, this gave birth to the famous Mauka Mauka ad which to start with, was a light-hearted banter but increasingly became more jingoistic in its nature. And, perhaps, that is also one of the reasons that how badly some of the Indian fans have reacted to the rude shock from an unfancied bunch of Pakistanis on Sunday night in Dubai.

In fact, I would go ahead and question that moniker ‘Indian fans’ because a genuine lover of the game will never react so ungraciously to its country’s captain and sportspersons who have brought much glory over the years. Truth must be told that the trolls, and the hate army, is now trying to enter one of the unspoiled, and by and large non-politicised area of human activities which is sports.

As a cricket journalist, this writer always felt that certain broadcast in the TVspace also contributed to this. In the last decade, if not many, a few were notorious for its tasteless, bizarre arguments for painting players as criminals after every defeat. I would argue it was the ultimate low and that it did change the nature of coverage.

Because sensationalism always brings more TRPs than purely sporting perspectives. One of the reasons for Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s subtle contempt for media is attributed to this abhorring culture of trivialization of cricket news. And now, this narrowness has found a space for itself on the social media sphere with double the potency.

Also, India has been winning so frequently in the last decade that there were fewer opportunities to castigate and humiliate a cricketer. However, social media has once again taken this ugly culture a step - or many steps - further in vilifiying a player . Of course, a character like Virat Kohli is always an immediate, and perhaps easy target. Unfortunately, and regrettably, this exhibition of macho-supremacy by abusing and thumping chest is also part of Kohli legacy but that is the story and debate for another day. One is not saying that the Indian captain shouldn’t be criticised for the defeat, for the apparently baffling team selection of the playing XI and other cricketing issues.

That is, of course, part and parcel of the game as well but to hate your captain and to run a vitriolic campaign arguing that the pride of the nation was compromised and India was humiliated is just too much to digest.

Everyone had their say on captaincy, against a captain whose win percentage in T20 internationals is one of the best; a captain who has won an overseas series in all the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Few care to remember that this is just for the first time Kohli is leading a side in a T20 World cup and it is going to be his last assignment in this format as captain as well.

No student tops every exam, no lawyer wins every case, no doctor saves all lives, no politician wins every election then why expect an unblemished captinacy record from Kohli? He has just lost a cricket match and not the World Cup. One is also reminded of tennis legends Boris Becker’s immortal quote when he lost as defending champion in the second round of the Wimbledon championship in 1987, and he said, “Nobody died. I only lost a match. Nothing more!”

And this is not just about Kohli only. Even more disgusting are the abusive comments by hate-mongers to India’s senior pace bowler Mohammed Shami. This is a new low in Indian society where at least a Zaheer Khan or an Irfan Pathan were never targeted after a bad outing in an international game even if it was against Pakistan.

In a world that is getting increasingly more sensitive towards the mental health of everyone, it is distressing to even think that what Shami, Kohli and other Indian players must be going through after such horrific comments on social media.

The current mood of some of the cricket trolls may take us to the Pag Ghungroo Bandh lyrics from Namak Halaal, a popular and evergreen Bollywood song which is sung by Kishore Kumar and written by Anjaan and enacted by Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.

The hate for anyone shouldn’t be so much that it ends up consuming us. The sportsmanship of Kohli and Dhoni’s post-match chat with some of the young Pakistani players has also gone viral but it seems hate travels faster than love as Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s poignant dialogue (Nafrat badi aasani se bik jaati hai; lekin mohabbat nahi) from the Bollywood movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan captures it so beautifully (which loosely translates to easier to sell hate than love). And that is sadder than losing a high-voltage world cup match against an arch-rival and ending a phenomenal winning streak.

