T20 World Cup 2021: Young Pak Bowler Dahani Elated to Meet One of His ‘Dream Players’ MS Dhoni

Defeating India for the first time in a World Cup match was a dream come true moment for every Pakistan player. On Sunday, the history was rewritten after Babar Azam and his men thumped the Men in Blue by 10 wickets to win their campaign opener at the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. On paper, it was just the first game to start the tournament with but this win would have doubled the confidence of Pakistan going forward.

Once the game ended, the sportsman spirit was on full display as India and Pakistan players greeted each other warmly. Virat congratulated the winners with a smile on his face while Team India mentor Mahendra Sindh Dhoni had a chat with the likes of Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam and a few others.

The former India skipper is being idolised by many budding cricketers and Pakistan young fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is one of them. The latter had an opportunity to get a snap clicked with Dhoni and took to social media to share the picture. He stated that he has fulfilled the wish of meeting one of his ‘dream players’.

“what a night it was, Happiness of Pakistan’s Victory and excitement of meeting one of my dream player @msdhoni can’t be forgotten,” tweeted Dahani.

what a night it was, Happiness of Pakistan’s Victory and excitement of meeting one of my dream player @msdhoni can’t be forgotten.❤️ pic.twitter.com/CWQjm4vDKa— Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) October 25, 2021

India had a tough night facing Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. After put to bat first, they posted 151 for 7 with the help of Kohli’s half-century. In reply, Pakistan had no problem chasing the target down as they did it without losing a single wicket.

The victory has kept them on the top half of the points table. While India needs to bounce back in their next encounter on Sunday when they face New Zealand at the same venue. But before that, Pakistan will lock horns with the Black Caps in Sharjah on Tuesday.

