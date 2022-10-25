T20 World Cup 2022: Australia's Adam Zampa Tests Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Sri Lanka Face-off - Reports

In a major blow to defending champions Australia, leg-spinner Adam Zampa tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The development was first reported by cricket.com.au a few hours before Australia’s second Super 12 game at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, against Sri Lanka in Perth.

“A team spokesperson confirmed Zampa recently returned a positive test but is only displaying minor symptoms. It puts him in considerable doubt for Tuesday evening’s match at Perth Stadium, though the team insists he remains available for selection,” the report read.

One of Australia’s most important T20 players is in serious doubt for tonight’s must-win clash in Perth #T20WorldCup — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 25, 2022

If Zampa is physically fit to play the game, then he might find a place in the final XI as the players contracting the virus aren’t prevented from taking part in the game at this year’s World Cup. Hence, if picked, the Aussie leg spinner would have to travel to the Perth Stadium separately and his contact with other members of the team will be limited.

Earlier on Sunday, Ireland’s George Dockrell also took the field against Sri Lanka despite testing positive for Covid-19. As stated by Cricket Ireland, the allrounder was identified as ‘potentially positive’ for the virus and was managed in accordance with the guidelines of the ICC and national authorities.

“Dockrell’s symptoms are mild, however team medical staff have managed his movements and interactions in line with tournament and government protocols in a bid for him to play in Sunday’s encounter with Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval,” read a report in the tournament’s official website, t20worldcup.com.

It’s going to be a do-or-die game for the Aussies as they slumped to a massive 89-run defeat to New Zealand in their campaign opener on Saturday. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner picked three wickets each as New Zealand broke their 11-year winless run in Australia with a comprehensive thrashing of the hosts.

In contrast, Sri Lanka handed qualifiers Ireland a nine-wicket thrashing with Maheesh Theekshana claiming 2/19 in his quota of four overs that helped the Islanders restrict Ireland to 128/8 in 20 overs. The Asian champions won’t like to let the momentum go when they face an underconfident Australia in Perth on Wednesday.

