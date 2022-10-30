T20 World Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik Suffers Back Issue in Perth, Doubtful For Bangladesh Clash

India’s injury concerns continue to mount with veteran wicketkeeper-batter and the oldest member of the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Dinesh Karthik latest to be hit by fitness trouble. After the 15th over of a Super 12 clash with South Africa in Perth on Sunday, Karthik walked off the field with his one hand on back as he appeared in some pain and was replaced by Rishabh Pant for the rest of the match.

Karthik was seen down on his knee, clutching his back which prompted the team physio to rush to the middle before the two left the field. Pant took charge of the wicketkeeping duties as South Africa went on to win by five wickets to take the top spot on the Group 2 points table.

Later when India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was asked about the extent of Karthik’s injury, he said it will be clear once the physio gives the report.

“I know he had some back issue. Obviously, the physio will give a report and we will have more clarity after that,” Bhuvneshwar said during the post-match media interaction.

India next face Bangladesh on Wednesday in Adelaide leaving Karthik with just two days to get back to full fitness. However, it’s possible the wicketkeeper was suffering from back spasms considering the cold weather the players had to deal with in Perth during the entirety of the match.

Karthik, the team’s designated finisher, hasn’t had a good outing with the bat so far managing to score just 1 against Pakistan and then struggling on the pacy track of Perth where he struggled to 6 off 15.

It is likely that Karthik might be replaced by Pant who is yet to get a game in the ongoing tournament.

India struggled to 133/9 after Lungi Ngidi blew away their top-order with a fiery spell after Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored 66 with Rohit’s 15 the next best score from the Indian innings.

South Africa overhauled the target in 19.4 over riding on half-centuries from David Miller and Aiden Markram.

