T20 World Cup 2022: Gautam Gambhir's Old Comments in Praise of MS Dhoni go Viral After India's Exit

Winning all three ICC trophies as captain is record that no other cricketer has been able to achieve barring MS Dhoni. And after India’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 in the semis, former opener Gautam Gambhir’s comments on the enormity of Dhoni’s feat have resurfaced.

In a chat with Star Sports two years ago, Gambhir was praising Dhoni’s record in ICC events, claiming that another Indian captain won’t be able to emulate the legendary skipper.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

“Someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma and more 100s than Virat Kohli, but I don’t think any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies,” Gambhir had said.

Interestingly, neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma has won an ICC trophy during their tenure as the Indian captain. Although Rohit will have another shot at winning a world cup as captain a reality next year at the ODI world cup slated to be held in India.

There are murmurs a host of senior India cricketers could step away from the T20I team as the selectors start charting a course for the future with the next world cup in mind. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar reckons the T20I captaincy will be handed over to Hardik Pandya and there could be a few players announcing their retirements from the format.

“Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

He continued, “Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team.”

Indian team will next travel to New Zealand for six white-ball matches including three ODIs and as many T20Is. Pandya will lead the T20I squad while Shikhar Dhawan has been named the skipper for the ODIs.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here