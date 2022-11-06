T20 World Cup 2022, Group 2 Semi-final Scenario: Team India One Win Away, Pakistan Still in the Race

The T20 World Cup 2022 found its second semi-finalist from Group 1 on Saturday. After defeating Sri Lanka by 4 wickets, England settled 2nd on the table with 7 points. Their victory led to the elimination of defending champions Australia on the basis of a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). All the top three teams in Group 1 ended the Super 12 round with 7 points each in their respective kitties. New Zealand topped with a NRR of +2.113 (highest across groups) while England’s NRR of +0.473 helped them edge past Australia (-0.173).

On the other hand, the tussle persists in Group 2. The teams will play their last Super 12 games on Sunday and the outcomes of each face-off will keep providing a clearer picture.

Scenario – 1

South Africa are playing the Netherlands in Adelaide in a must-win encounter. The Proteas cannot afford to lose this tie as a defeat will likely lead to their exit from the tournament. They are currently placed 2nd on the tally with 5 points and only a victory can take them ahead.

Scenario – 2

In case South Africa fail to defeat the Netherlands, the winner of the second game – between Bangladesh and Pakistan – will stand a chance. India will be unaffected even if they lose to Zimbabwe.

Scenario – 3

South Africa will be through to the semis if they defeat the Netherlands. In that case, a victory will be a must for India to get through to the next round. Bangladesh and Pakistan are already eyeing a chance and either of them will end the Super 12 stage with six points. India currently have six points in their kitty and if they lose to Zimbabwe, the second semi-finalist will be decided on the basis of a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

Pakistan (+1.117) are currently having a better NRR than India (+0.730). If Babar Azam’s team manages to defeat Bangladesh and India gets defeated, the men in green will be through to the semis.

Scenario – 4

If Pakistan lose to Bangladesh and India gets defeated by Zimbabwe, then India and Bangladesh will end up having 6 points each and the second semifinalist will be decided on the basis of NRR.

Scenario – 5

Both Bangladesh and Pakistan will get eliminated if India and South Africa win their respective games. A victory will help the Men in Blue end the Super 12 round with 8 points, nullifying the NRR factor. On the other hand, the proteas will settle second with 7 points.

