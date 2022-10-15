T20 World Cup 2022: 'Hardik Pandya Would be The Main Player For Team India'

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina feels that allrounder Hardik Pandya would be the team’s ‘main’ weapon at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that gets underway with the qualifiers this Sunday. India have been pooled in the Super 12 stage alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers for the showpiece event.

Since IPL 2022, Pandya has been in impressive form with both the bowl and the bat and him returning to bowling at full tilt has added a much-needed balance to the Indian team. Raina explained that aside from using his pace bowling in the Powerplay and middle overs, Rohit Sharma’s men will also be relying on his power-hitting.

“Remember Pandya would be the main player for Team India. He will bowl those crucial overs in the powerplay and some in the middle and his role would be most important when he comes on to bat, when we would be needing 60-70 runs off 30 balls. So his role would be very important for Team India to win the World Cup,” Raina was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, Raina advised against putting unnecessary pressure on Pandya with the bat and hence wants the top-four to do the bulk of scoring.

“The opening partnership between Rohit and KL (Rahul) will be very, very crucial, they have all the big shots in their repertoire. Then we have the likes of Virat (Kohli), Surya (Kumar Yadav) in top-four.

“They have to score big runs as if you go deep, you don’t have any other batter other than Hardik who can go for the chase,” he added.

India’s chances have been dented with their pace ace Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out but Raina feels Rohit can still motivate his men to bring home the trophy they last won in 2007.

“He (Rohit) was there when India won the first World Cup in 2007, now he’s gone there as a captain. I’m sure he can bring back the trophy home,” said Raina who was part of MS Dhoni’s title winning squad in South Africa.

“I feel the team is in full form, we have ticked all the boxes. It’s about playing 40 overs well, and taking one game at a time. So getting a good start against Pakistan and taking the momentum will be very important,” he added.

He cautioned that the players will have to bring their A game and work hard considering the performances of their rivals.

“It won’t be easy, they have to play their A game, there will be pressure, they have to work hard. Australia, England are looking strong and Pakistan and New Zealand both are doing well,” Raina said.

