T20 World Cup 2022: Iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground Gets Ready for the Blockbuster India vs Pakistan Game - WATCH

The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to begin next Sunday in Australia. But for the Indian fans, the action gets underway on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) when Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan. The neighbours will begin their campaign in the showpiece event with this encounter where India will look to seek revenge for last year’s humiliation in the UAE.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have already announced that the MCG is going to be houseful on the matchday as all tickets for the October 23 game have been sold out. And now, the MCG has shared a video in which the fans could see how the venue is being prepared for the mega event including the epic clash – the India vs Pakistan match.

ALSO READ | ‘Will be Difficult for Selectors to Get Right Team For 2023 World Cup’ – VVS Laxman

The MCG posted a timelapse video of the last-minute preparations going on inside the stadium. On September 24, the iconic stadium hosted the Grand Final of the Australia Football League (AFL) in which Geelong Cats won their 16th consecutive match, defeating Sydney Swans 20.13 (133) : 8.4 (52).

“Just nine days ago, the ‘G hosted its last footy match for the year. Now, it’s ready for summer,” the MCG tweeted.

Just nine days ago, the ‘G hosted its last footy match for the year. Now, it’s ready for summer. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/aWjnrqW3lH — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) October 4, 2022

With a seating capacity of 100,024, the MCG is the second-largest cricket stadium in the world, after India’s Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium n Ahmedabad. According to media reports, more than 800,000 fans are expected to attend the global event when it comes to Australia for the first time, and there is still plenty of opportunity for fans to secure seats to all other fixtures in the general public sale.

ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright said, “The response from the fans has been fantastic and we’re proud of the fact we were able to reward our fans who purchased tickets to the postponed event in 2020 and those who registered early with us to get priority access to tickets in the pre-sale.”

The final of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be held on November 13 at the MCG itself. The tournament will be played across seven venues — Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here