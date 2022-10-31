'Best Middle-order Batter in T20 Cricket': Ex-Pakistan Captain Impressed With Suryakumar's Knock vs SA

The entire Pakistan cricket fraternity had its eyes on the India vs South Africa Super 12 tie at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Men in Blue were on a winning spree with consecutive victories, but they were handed a reality check in Perth. The Proteas won the game by 5 wickets, dethroning India at the top of the Group 2 points table.

India went through a horrible collapse after opting to bat first. Only three players could score in double figures as the team set a lowly 134-run target for the opponents. Vice-captain KL Rahul failed to deliver again while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were also dismissed early. The likes of Deepak Hooda (0), Hardik Pandya (2), and Dinesh Karthik (6) could do much to pull India out of trouble.

It was just Suryakumar Yadav who fought alone against the Proteas pace attack, getting the second consecutive fifty-plus score in the ongoing showpiece event. With the help of 3 sixes and 6 boundaries, he scored a 40-ball 68 before getting caught by Wayne Parnell off Keshav Maharaj’s bowling.

Suryakumar’s knock was the only highlight of India’s innings which was even lauded by Pakistan greats. Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq termed him the ‘best middle-order batsman in T20s.

“He is the best middle-order batsman in T20 cricket. At 170 strike rate, in this match situation, against this bowling, on this pitch, it’s amazing. I haven’t seen an innings like that. To play a dominating innings like that on this pitch …it seemed as if he knew where the ball would land and where he can hit it,” Misbah said during a discussion with A Sports.

Veteran batter and former captain Shoaib Malik also heaped praise on Suryakumar, comparing him with South African legend AB de Villiers.

“The reason behind his success is that he doesn’t change his game. Even when he gets out in 2 innings, the way of his playing is the same. His assessment of bowlers and the conditions help him decide his shots. He also plays with the minds of the bowlers. He knows what the bowler will bowl: this one will be outside off, this one will be short or at me,” Malik said.

The right-hand batter is currently placed sixth on the list of top run-getters of the tournament. He has scored 134 runs so far, at a strike rate of 178.67.

