T20 World Cup 2022: Indian Team Arrives in Brisbane Ahead of Two Warm-Up Games | WATCH

The Indian cricket team has reached Brisbane for their next two warm-up games which will take place against Australia and New Zealand. In a video posted by the BCCI, the full squad was seen traveling to Brisbane with the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant in focus. The team skipper Rohit Sharma is already in Melbourne where he addressed the press alongside the other team skippers.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, who was named Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement, will link up with the Indian squad in Brisbane.

Shami recently posted pictures on his Instagram handle where he was seen in a flight, looking all set to be the part of the team which is currently practicing in Perth.

Shami who recently recovered from covid posted the pictures with the caption, “Time to now for T20 Worldcup”

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” BCCI general secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Friday.

In a big setback to the former champions, Bumrah was ruled out from the showpiece event due to a back injury. He had briefly made his competitive return during the three-match T20I series with Australia wherein he played in two contests.

However, the 28-year-old was subsequently ruled out from the three-match T20I series with South Africa at home and following which, the BCCI confirmed he’s been ruled out from the world cup as well.

Along with Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have also taken the flight to Australia.

Earlier, fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who was among the stand-by players for the T20I World Cup was ruled out following an ankle injury. Therefore, Shardul Thakur has announced his replacement.

Meanwhile, India lost their second warm-up match against Western Australia by 36 runs.

