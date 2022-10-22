T20 World Cup 2022: Interesting Super 12s Format Pits Heavyweights Against Each Other

As many as 16 top teams from across the world will battle it out for the glittering trophy of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Four teams have already bowed out of the showpiece event from the first round. While Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have qualified for the Super 12 round from Group A, Zimbabwe and Ireland have qualified from Group B. Defending champions Australia and New Zealand will kick-start the Super 12 stage with a clash on October 22. Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is one of the strongest contenders to win the World Cup. With Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in prime form, fans are hoping that India can go all the way this year. India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with a thrilling encounter against Pakistan on October 23. On the eve of the Super 12 round, here is everything you need to know about the ICC T20 world cup 2022.

Defending Champions

Hosts Australia are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup. Aaron Finch and Co scripted history when they defeated New Zealand in the final of last year’s T20 World Cup. Australia had steamrolled the Kiwis to lift their first T20 World Cup. They are the favourites to triumph this time around as well. The Australian squad has several match-winners like Marcus Stoinis and David Warner.

Venues

The T20 World will have a total of 45 matches that will be played across 7 venues – Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The semi-finals will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the Adelaide Oval. The high-stakes final will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

Teams

Teams in Round 1 (Qualifiers):

Group A – Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates

Group B – Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe

SUPER 12 GROUPS:

Group 1 -Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Netherlands

Group 2 – India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Ireland, Sri Lanka

Format

The top two teams in both Groups A and B have advance to the Super 12 phase where they will meet the other 8 teams who have already qualified. The Super 12 round begins on October 22 and comprises two Groups, each of which will have six teams – four teams which have already qualified plus two qualifiers each from Round 1.

Teams in both Groups 1 and 2 will lock horns once each with the other five teams in their groups to try and finish in the top two. The top four teams (two from each group) of the Super 12 round will then qualify for the semi-finals.

Live Streaming

On what date will the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup start?

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup will start on October 22, Saturday.

What time will the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup begin?

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on October 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup?

The T20 World Cup will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup?

The T20 World Cup will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

