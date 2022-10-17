T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul Takes Out the Helicopter Shot As He Smashes Pat Cummins for Six | WATCH

KL Rahul’s form in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup was perhaps everyone’s concern. A diminishing strike rate in the Asia Cup had done enough to set the alarm bells ringing, but the Karnataka batter came up with some stupendous performances in the home series against Australia and South Africa and shows what he is capable off.

Also Read: ‘Mere Baad, Marna Chod Diya Inhone’-How That Scoop Shot In 2007 T20 World Cup Final Shattered Misbah Ul Haq’s Image

Some glimpse of that form was again on display as India took on Australia in the warm-up match in Brisbane. India batted first and Rahul was on the money as he went on to smash 57 off 33 balls even as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to capitalize on the good starts they have got.

Meanwhile, during his innings, Rahul also took out the helicopter. After KL Rahul smoked Australia’s Pat Cummins for massive six in the fifth over, he was at it again when he hit him this time for another maximum with this exquisite helicopter shot. WATCH:

Fifties from KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) helped India post a challenging 186/7 in their first warm-up match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against defending champions Australia at The Gabba on Monday. For Australia, fast bowler Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with 4/30 in his four overs.

Pushed into batting first, Rahul was the aggressor right from the word go when he got a brace of fours in the first two overs of Richardson and Mitchell Starc, pulling, flicking and swivelling with ease in the rest of his stay at the crease.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: ‘It’s Privilege, Captaining My Country First Time in 15 Years’-Rohit Sharma

He then smacked Pat Cummins for a six and a four inside three balls of his first over, and went on to collect three fours and a six off Marcus Stoinis, who conceded 20 in his first over of the day. Rahul reached his fifty with a wristy flick over mid-wicket fence off Glenn Maxwell in the final over of power-play.

Feeling good about it. Wanted to try out things, we don’t mind batting first, and setting up a target. Nice fresh pitch. We came here pretty early, we were in Perth having a preparatory camp. We are almost there. These games will allow us to get where we want. It’s obviously getting to the business end, and we want to try a few things. In my mind, I know what bowlers are going to play. It is important to give them that confidence, few of the guys have come for the first time in Australia. It is a nice place to play cricket. [Captaining the side] It is a privilege. It is the first time in15 years that I am captaining my country at a WC. We want to enjoy and have fun.

Rohit Sharma also got a four and a six off Maxwell, but Australia made a quite comeback as the Indian skipper and Rahul holed out to deep mid-wicket in successive overs. Virat Kohli was delightful in his 13-ball 19 before top-edging a pull to fine leg off Starc. Hardik Pandya couldn’t do much, steering a Richardson slower bouncer to short third man.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here