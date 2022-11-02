T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli, Rahul Fifties Power India to 184/6 vs Bangladesh in Adelaide

Fine half-centuries from Virat Kohli (64* off 44) and KL Rahul (50 off 32) drove India to 184/6 against Bangladesh in their fourth match of the Super 12 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Put in to bat first, India recovered from the early dismissal of captain Rohit Sharma with a 67-run stand between Rahul and Kohli for the second wicket.

Rahul left behind a series of single-digit scores at the ongoing tournament with a brisk half-century. The exquisite timing and elegance that has made him an India regular across formats was on full display in Adelaide and the team management must have felt a sense of relief having thrown their full weight behind the struggling opener.

Three fours and four sublime hits over the boundaries gave an indication Rahul has found his touch. His first fifty of this tournament came with a couple off the 31st delivery faced but he then a top-edge off the next ended his innings on 50.

Suryakumar Yadav continued his excellent form with the bat as he blazed away with four fours but his assault was cut short on 30 when Shakib Al Hasan bowled him in the 14th over. Hardik Pandya then fell cheaply on five and then a mix-up resulted in the run out of Dinesh Karthik (7) in the 17th over as Bangladesh dented India’s hopes of a late flourish.

Meanwhile Kohli brought up his third fifty of the world cup and during his innings, became the all-time leading run-getter in the tournament’s history, surpassing Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene.

Just when it appeared Bangladesh will manage to keep India under 180 with the wicket of Axar Patel in the 19th over, Kohli belted a four and a six to bring an end to the penultimate over and then Ravichandran Ashwin smoked Shoriful Islam for a six and a four off successive deliveries to provide the late flourish.

India took 14 runs from the final over to end their innings on a high.

