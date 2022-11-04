T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Points Table Update After AUS vs AFG: Why Defending Champions Australia Will Pray For England's Defeat on Saturday

Australia are alive. The defending T20 World champions can still make the semifinals. But for that, they will be relying on a favourable result on Saturday when their Ashes rivals England take on former champions Sri Lanka.

At the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, hosts Australia haven’t really produced a performance so far that would be categorised as dominant, something worthy of a reigning champion. They were favourites when the tournament began and not just because it’s being played in their home conditions.

A bunch of global T20 stars and a world-class pace attack supported by the ever-dependable Adam Zampa makes them a firm favourite to defend the title.

To be fair to Aaron Finch’s men, they have been a bit unlucky too with one of their Super 12 matches being wiped out by rain – a much-awaited showdown with England. This was after they were given a thrashing by New Zealand in the Super 12 opener which left them with a poor net run-rate something which has come back to bite them quite hard.

In their final Super 12 match, played at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday against Afghanistan, Australia needed a big win. They made as many as three changes – at least one forced with captain Aaron Finch unfit to take the field and replaced by Matthew Wade as the stand-in captain.

At one stage, they looked set for a big total but Afghanistan bowlers kept denting their hopes and eventually, Australia finished with 168/8 thanks largely to a quickfire half-century from Glenn Maxwell.

And then they were given a royal scare with Afghanistan coming close to producing the upset of the tournament and knocking Australia out of the competition. Maxwell’s brilliant fielding that triggered a batting collapse helped them to an unconvincing four-run win.

Here’s how the Group 1 Table Looks Like After AUS vs AFG

How can Australia qualify?

With seven points from five matches, Australia have lifted themselves to the second spot on the points table. They are level on points with New Zealand and separated only by net run-rate. New Zealand are already through to the semis.

Australia’s fate now rests on the outcome of the final Group 1 match between England and Sri Lanka on Saturday. And they will sneak through if England lose.

A defeat will keep England to five points and Sri Lanka, who are eliminated from the race, can only get to six points now.

Can England advance?

Yes. Unlike Australia, the Jos Buttler-led side are still the master of their own fate. And all they have to do is beat Sri Lanka and get to seven points. They have a better NRR than that of Australia which will be enough to get them to the last-four stage.

