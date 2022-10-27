CHANGE LANGUAGE
T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Points Table Update, Group 2: India Take Top Spot, South Africa Make a Big Statement
2-MIN READ

T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Points Table Update, Group 2: India Take Top Spot, South Africa Make a Big Statement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 20:21 IST

New Delhi, India

India are top of Group 2 after their second win in a row. (AP Photo)

India are top of Group 2 after their second win in a row. (AP Photo)

Check out the latest update in the T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 2 points table after Thursday's triple-header played across Sydney and Perth

The Indian cricket team continued its winning run in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with an impressive all-round dismantling of the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The former champions carried the momentum of their stunning last-ball win over old rivals Pakistan in Melbourne to beat their Dutch opponents by 56 runs.

This was after South Africa made quite a statement with a 104-run thrashing of Bangladesh at the same venue. The Proteas had an unfortunate start to their campaign when their Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe was washed out by rain in Hobart forcing them to share a point with their opponents.

But in what was one of the upsets of T20 WC, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run in the third and final match of the day, played in Perth.

Group 2 Points Table Update

With two wins out of two, Rohit Sharma’s men have collected four points and taken the top spot in the six-team group 2. India opted to bat first against the Netherlands and fifties from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav helped them to 179/2 in 20 overs. And then their bowlers put up a combined display to limit the Netherlands to 123/9 for a big 56-run win and regain the top spot from South Africa.

South Africa had briefly taken over the top spot after crushing Bangladesh. Rilee Rossouw peeled off a century while Quinton de Kock made an attacking half-century to help their team to a massive 205/5. And then Anrich Nortje ran through Bangladesh line-up with figures of 4/10 to skittle them out for 101 in 16.3 overs. The Proteas now have three points from two matches and are second in their group.

Arguably, the most entertaining game of the day was saved for the last when Pakistan took on Zimbabwe. Seemingly, the team is still reeling from the aftershocks of India defeat as they failed to chase down 131. Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans starred with the ball as the former champions were limited to 129/8.

Zimbabwe are now third in the points table and below South Africa only on the basis of a net run-rate now. Bangladesh with a win and defeat are fourth with two points.

Pakistan on the other hand are fifth having lost both their matches like the Netherlands who are at the bottom.

