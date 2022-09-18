T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar Among Other Standby Players to Travel With The Main Squad

India standby players for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will reportedly fly with the squad to Australia so as to be readily available as replacements should the team encounter any fitness concerns. Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer were named in the standby list earlier this for the marquee event scheduled to start from October 16.

Also Read: Gambhir Defends Rahul After Calls For Kohli to Replace Him as Opener

The BCCI selectors announced a 15-man squad for the world cup which will be lead by Rohit Sharma and saw the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel – both of whom were recovering from injuries at the National Cricket Academy that had forced them to miss the entire Asia Cup 2022.

There was furore over the non-inclusion of Shami in the main squad with few arguing that Bumrah happens to be the only bowler capable of bowling at express pace which will come handy on the quick and bouncy pitches of Australia. Aside from Bumrah and Harshal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and allrounder Hardik Pandya will man the Indian pace attack in the world cup.

Interestingly, both Pandya and Arshdeep have been asked to report to the NCA in Bengaluru during the course of India’s white-ball matches against Australia and South Africa at home in the run up to the world cup. The BCCI said they have been summoned ‘for conditioning-related work’.

India start their world cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in the Super 12 stage. The Rohit-led side has been pooled with South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and two qualifiers in Group 1. Last year, they had failed to progress to the semi-finals following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches.

Watch: Rohit, Pandya And Chahal Arrive in Mohali For Australia T20I Series

India’s squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here