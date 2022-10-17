T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami Justifies Selector's Call With Epic Final Over | WATCH

India pacer Mohammed Shami answered his critics with a fine display of death bowling as he went onto pick four wickets off four balls against Australia in the warm-up match. Drafted in the squad in place of Jasprit Bumrah, critics had pointed out how Shami is out of match practice. Nonetheless, he came out with a superb death over in a tight contest against Australia where he went onto pick four wickets off four balls, making sure India win the match by 6 runs.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul Takes Out the Helicopter Shot As He Smashes Pat Cummins for Six | WATCH

Batting first, India had posted a total of 180 runs on the board, while Australia were in hot pursuit chasing the total. Riding on the half-century of Aaron Finch’s 76, Australia had brought down the equation to just four off last over. But here Shami bowled a terrific death over, giving away just two runs and picking up four wickets off four balls—Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, and Kane Richardson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It must be noted here that this was Shami’s first T20 match this year as he last played a game against Namibia in last year’s T20 World Cup, justifying the faith shown by the selectors. Earlier there were reports of Mohammed Siraj getting the push ahead of Shami, but the selectors stood with him after he got Covid-19 and was ruled out of the home season against Australia and South Africa.

Also Read: ‘Mere Baad, Marna Chod Diya Inhone’-How That Scoop Shot In 2007 T20 World Cup Final Shattered Misbah Ul Haq’s Image

Earlier, Fifties from KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) helped India post a challenging 186/7 in their first warm-up match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against defending champions Australia at The Gabba on Monday. For Australia, fast bowler Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with 4/30 in his four overs.

Pushed into batting first, Rahul was the aggressor right from the word go when he got a brace of fours in the first two overs of Richardson and Mitchell Starc, pulling, flicking and swivelling with ease in the rest of his stay at the crease.

He then smacked Pat Cummins for a six and a four inside three balls of his first over, and went on to collect three fours and a six off Marcus Stoinis, who conceded 20 in his first over of the day. Rahul reached his fifty with a wristy flick over mid-wicket fence off Glenn Maxwell in the final over of power-play.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here