T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis Pulls Off a One-handed Screamer to Remove Namibian Batter | WATCH

The T20 World Cup 2022 finally began on Saturday with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in the first game of Round 1 in Geelong. The Asian champions are desperately looking to make it to the Super 12 and their efforts on the field are certainly speaking about their intention.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side kicked off their campaign brilliantly against Namibia, picking up three early wickets in the Powerplay. The likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne picked up a wicket each but what left the viewers mesmerised was the one-handed stunner pulled off by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

It was the fifth over when Mendis showcased his acrobatic skills to leave batter Nicole Loftie-Eaton shell-shocked. The Namibia No. 3 was trying to amplify the innings after a troubled start, smashing Chamika Karunaratne for a boundary and following it up with a mighty maximum. But as he tried to drive an off-cutter, he got an outside edge that kept going towards the third man.

The ball might have raced towards the boundary line, but Mendis dived full-length to his left and gobbled it with his left glove. The Lankan players gathered around the stumper, patting on his back for the extraordinary act but Loftie-Eaton, the dismissed batter, wasn’t happy at all.

Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl against Namibia. The Asia Cup champions were hit by an injury to left-arm quick bowler Dilshan Madushanka who was replaced by Pramod Madushan.

“It’s a first game, we’d like to have a look at the wicket. The boys are very confident. We got the same combination that we had in the Asia Cup. With the bowling we have, we’d look to restrict them to a decent score,” Shanaka said at the toss.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said he would have also fielded had he won the toss.

“Both captains would have liked to bowl first. The unknown factor of exactly how the wicket will play and a bit of overhead conditions. The teams will each play three first-round matches in their attempt to make the Super 12 stage,” said Erasmus.

