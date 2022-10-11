T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands Last Won a World Cup Game in 2016, But Don't Take Them Lightly

A​fter a disappointing campaign in last year’s T20 World Cup, Netherlands will look to forget their ghosts of the past in this year’s mega ICC event. It was way back in 2016 when the Dutch won a match in T20 World Cup, they struggled last season in the group stage and suffered three defeats to end their campaign on a low note. This time they are equipped with a better set of players as the mixture of youth and experience has worked well for them in recent times as they impressed with their performances in the T20 WC qualifiers this year.

Scott Edwards and Co also had a memorable series against the finalists of last year New Zealand. They lost the series 0-2 but grabbed the headlines for their fighting spirit. They fell short by only 16 runs in the second T20I.

Netherlands have produced some upsets in the past including a win over England in the opening game of the 2009 T20 WC. And the same will be expected from them this year Down Under to make the dynamics a bit more interesting in the mega ICC event.

How they fared last time?

They had a disappointing campaign last time in the T20 WC as their campaign started with a 7-wicket defeat to Ireland and ended with the same against Sri Lanka by 8 wickets. They also lost to Namibia in Oman as nothing worked for them in the group stage of the event. While they will look to end the losing streak when they face UAE in their first match this year.

Players to watch out for

Tom Cooper – The 35-year-old has a rich experience of playing T20 cricket and his three consecutive half-centuries against Pakistan this year instantly made him a fan favourite for the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup. He has so far played 25 T20Is and has scored 552 runs in them. While his off-spin will also be handy for his team to give the captain an extra bowling option.

Logan van Beek- The right-arm medium pacer was the top wicket-taker among all-comers at the Qualifiers. With his variations, the 32-year-old troubled the opposition batters and claimed 11 scalps at an average of 7.45 apiece. Netherlands will want him to emulate the same in the Australian conditions to give them a chance to end their losing streak.

Strongest Playing XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad

Full Squad

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Netherlands Fixtures in Group Stage

Netherlands v UAE, October 16 – Geelong (19h00 local time)

Netherlands v Namibia, October 18 – Geelong (15h00 local time)

Netherlands v Sri Lanka, October 20 – Geelong (15h00 local time)​

