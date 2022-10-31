T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' Guy Hilariously Reacts to India's Loss to South Africa | WATCH

India conceded their first defeat of the T20 World Cup on Sunday after they were outplayed by South Africa. The outcome of the India-South Africa fixture had massive implications for the Pakistan cricket team also. A victory for India would have strengthened Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the next round. Pakistan cricket fans, who were closely following the clash between India and South Africa, were left heartbroken after the encounter ended in favour of the Proteas.

Pakistan YouTuber Momin Saqib was one of the innumerable supporters, who was simply disappointed after South Africa’s win on Sunday. Reacting to the Men in Blue’s defeat, Momin, along with Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, posted a video on Instagram. The clip featured both of them bemoaning South Africa’s victory. “India lost! Time to go back home,” read the caption posted with the video.

For the unversed, Momin became famous after his ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ video went viral following India’s victory against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup.

Coming back to the game, Suryakumar Yadav played a sublime knock of 68 off 40 balls to guide India to a competitive total of 133. South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi scalped four wickets in the game.

David Miller pulled off a terrific unbeaten inning of 59 as the Proteas successfully chased the target with two balls to spare.

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-final had faced a big jolt after suffering two back-to-back defeats at the Super 12 stage. In their opening match, the Babar Azam-led side were outclassed by India by four wickets. In the next game, Pakistan conceded a shocking one-run defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe.

Pakistan clinched their first win of the tournament after they got the better of the Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday.

Pakistan will be up against the Proteas in their next Super 12 match on November 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In their final group-stage fixture, Pakistan will face Bangladesh on November 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

However, merely winning the two remaining matches will not be enough for Pakistan to secure their berth in the last-four stage. They will have to heavily rely on other teams to advance to the semi-final.

With just two points from three matches, Pakistan currently occupies the fifth spot in Group 2.

