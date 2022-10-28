T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Update: The Latest Standings in Group 1 After Friday's Washout

What was expected to be a blockbuster Friday turned into a damp squib. Four teams were slated to be in action at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 matches. Ireland were to take on Afghanistan while Australia were to face old rivals England.

With the race for the semi-finals heating up, the outcome of the two contests would have played a vital role in deciding who takes the lead. Alas, the rain had its say and didn’t allow the room for even a toss.

The rain pelted MCG continuously, relented for a few moments to raise hopes before washing them away with another spell of downpour.

Like India-Pakistan clash, the meeting between hosts Australia and England was one of the highly anticipated clashes of the showpiece event. However, unlike the thrilling ride that was the Indo-Pak contest, this one didn’t see the light of the day, literally with dark clouds and rain keeping the players inside their respective locker rooms.

The outfield was deemed unsafe due to the rain and thus prompting the officials to call off the match. Sri Lanka remain the only team in the Group 1 who haven’t had to share a point with their opponent because of rain interruption. On the other hand, Afghanistan are the unluckiest of the lot with two of their three games being abandoned because of weather.

T20 World Cup, Super 12, Group 1 Points Table Update

All four teams were awarded a point each. And the group 1 is still wide open with as many as four teams only separated on the table on the basis of net run-rate.

New Zealand who started their tournament with a bang, crushing Australia, are remain at the top with three points and NRR of 4.450.

England follow them closely at the second spot with three points as well and a NRR 0.239. Ireland complete the top-three with three points and NRR of -1.170.

