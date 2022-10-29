T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Update: New Zealand Consolidate Position at Top in Group 1 Standings

New Zealand have consolidated their position on the points table with another massive win in Group 1 at T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Kane Williamson and Co. produced an all-round show to outclass Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground. Glenn Phillip smashed the second century of this year’s T20 WC and Trent Boult backed it up with a sensational four-fer as New Zealand thrash Asia Cup champions by 65 runs.

Phillips scored a magnificent 104 off 64 balls which was laced with 10 fours and four sixes. He shared an 84-run stand with Daryl Mitchell (22) to rebuild New Zealand innings. At one stage Sri Lanka were dominating the match with New Zealand losing three wickets for just 15 runs but Phillips and Mitchell joined hands to take them to a fighting total. Phillips was dismissed in the final over of the innings.

Phillips was also well-supported by Mitchell Santner (11 not out) at the end as New Zealand fetched a whopping 113 runs off the last 10 overs.

With the ball, Trent Boult and Tim Southee reduced Sri Lanka to 8/4 in 3.3 overs. Though Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka threatened with some big hits, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 102 in 19.2 overs.

Fast-bowling duo of Southee and Boult bamboozled Sri Lanka’s top four in 3.3 overs, which soon became 58/6 in ten overs. Rajapaksa (34 off 22 balls) entertained with some big shots, while Shanaka (35 off 32 balls) also kept the maximums coming. The New Zealand spin twins, Santner and Ish Sodhi chipped in with two wickets each, as they bowled out their opposition teams back-to-back in T20 World Cup matches for the first time.



T20 World Cup, Super 12, Group 1 Points Table Update

There was only one match on Saturday and the crucial 65-run win helped New Zealand consolidate their position at the top of the points table with five points at + 3.85 NRR. Meanwhile, after two defeats Sri Lanka remained at the fifth spot in Group 1 with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.890. England, Ireland and Australia are placed at second, third and fourth spot respectively with 3 point-each in their kitty. While Afghanistan sat at the bottom of the table with two points in three matches.

