T20 World Cup 2022: Rain delays start of Zimbabwe-South Africa game

Hobart: Rain delayed the start of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe here on Monday.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Irvine won the toss and opted to bat in their Super 12 game.

Rain had also delayed the toss for the game between the African neighbours and returned after the conclusion of the national anthems, forcing the groundsmen to bring the covers on at Bellerive Oval.

Zimbabwe are playing an unchanged XI from their last match against Scotland.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said he would have bowled first anyway, probably keeping in mind the chances of showers and the Duckworth/Lewis method that could come into the picture later on.

SA have got four pacers and one spinner for the game.

