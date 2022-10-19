T20 World Cup 2022: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport in India vs Pakistan Match at MCG

The whole world is talking about India vs Pakistan which will be played on October 23 in Melbourne. But if the news reports are to be believed, we are heading for a washout at MCG. The all important opening match between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set to take place this weekend, but Accuwather shows that the Austalian metropolis is all set to enter a wet spell from October 21 onwards. By the way, there is also 65 percent chances of a rain on the particular day.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

According to Accuweather, no rain is expected for the next two days. While there is a zero percent chance that rain will arrive on October 19 (Wednesday), Melbourne might receive some drizzle on Thursday night. However, the rain is expected to make its presence feel for the next three days.

There is a 96% chance that it might rain on October 21 (Friday) and the same weather might remain on October 22 (Saturday). The city is also expected to receive heavy rainfall on October 23 (Sunday). In any case, there will be 100% cloud cover which might help the seamers to obtain some swing and seam from the Melbourne track.

Also Read: Former Pakistan Captain’s Judgement on Jay Shah After Asia Cup 2023 Remarks: ‘He Doesn’t Have Enough Experience’

The match will be third such meeting between the arch-rivals in less than two months after they recently met in Asia Cup not once, but twice. Nevertheless, the recent political tensions between the two country may heat up the rivalry between the fans especially after Jay Shah’s Asia Cup 2023 remarks.

It was on Tuesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that it will not send its team to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup. Furthermore, this has drawn angry response from Pakistan side with PCB chief Ramiz Raja saying they will pull out from 2023 World Cup in India.

“The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue,” Shah told media. “I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can’t go there [to Pakistan], they can’t come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue,” Shah had said.

Responding to Shah’s statements, Raja responded with harsh tactics. “The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hard ball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events,” a senior PCB source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here