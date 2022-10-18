CHANGE LANGUAGE
T20 World Cup 2022: Reece Topley Rolls Over Ankle, Doubtful for Opener Against Afghanistan

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: October 18, 2022, 12:24 IST

Perth

Reece Topley likely to miss out on World Cup opener.

The 28-year-old has been phenomenal for England and was on fire against India in the home summer where he went onto register a three-for and six-for in T20 and an ODI match, respectively.

England pacer Reece Topley has suffered an injury scare and now stands doubtful for the opening match of his team’s encounter with Afghanistan on Saturday in Perth. He rolled over his ankle when he stepped on the boundary sponge during a fielding drill on Monday. Although he travelled from Brisbane to Perth in a protective boot, England are hopeful that the injury is not that serious. He will be assessed throughout this week ahead of England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opening fixture against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

If he gets ruled out, then he could either be replaced with fellow left armer David Willey or T20 specialist Tymal Mills in the side. The 28-year-old has been phenomenal for England and was on fire against India in the home summer where he went onto register a three-for and six-for in T20 and an ODI match, respectively.

Being a left-hander, he brings that angle into play which can be dangerous for right hand batters especially.

(More to follow…)

first published:October 18, 2022, 12:20 IST
last updated:October 18, 2022, 12:24 IST