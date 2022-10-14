T20 World Cup 2022 Scotland Team Preview: Undercooked Scotland Have Their Task Cut Out

Remember Scotland? Yeah, the team that pops up on the global cricket map every few years provided they make the cut for the ICC world events. They will take the qualification route to make it to the main stage of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Strangely, Scotland, who have featured four times at the showpiece event since the first time it was played in 2007, got to play just two T20Is since their breakthrough performance last year in UAE. That India and South Africa have faced each other eight times this year alone is a stark reminder of the massive gulf that exists between top teams and the minnows.

Both of Scotland’s T20Is were against 2021 WC runners-up New Zealand in Edinburgh. The tourists posted 225/6 and 254/5 in the two matches and romped to massive wins. So much for the preparations.

And add to that the challenge this time to make it out of their qualifying group is much stiffer. They will have to deal with two-time world cup winners West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B.

How They Fared Last Time

What should give them hope though is how they performed during the last edition. Scotland defeated the likes of Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman during the qualifying stage to make the cut for the Super 12 stage – the first time they managed in their world cup history. They topped their qualifying group but lost all their five matches of the next stage to finish with the wooden spoon in Group 2 where they faced India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia.

Top Player (s) to Watch Out For

Scotland will be without their experienced leader Kyle Coetzer who retired from T20Is earlier this year. Under his captaincy, with a hat-trick of wins, Scotland made it to the Syper-12 last year. The responsibility has now fallen to Richie Berrington who not only is their captain but the player with the most number of matches (76) and runs (1718). At no 4, he surely will be the key to their batting.

In the bowling department, spinner Mark Watt will be the one to watch out for. He has an experience of 49 T20Is and his 57 wickets are second in the list of highest wicket-takers for Scotland after pacer Safyaan Sharif. Watt brings with himself the experience of county cricket where he represents Derbyshire and the team will rely heavily on his left-arm spin to squeeze the opponent batters.

Strongest Playing XI

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum McLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Brad Wheal, Josh Davey

Full Squad

Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, George Munsey, Matthew Cross (vc), Craig Wallace, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Scotland Full Schedule

October 17 – vs West Indies, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 19 – vs Ireland, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 21 – vs Zimbabwe, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

