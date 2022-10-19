T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi's Yorker Lands Afghan Opener in Nearby Hospital | WATCH

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi made a stunning comeback as he went onto remove both the Afghanistan openers with peach of a delivery. So ferocious was his inswinging yorker that it landed Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the nearby hospital. Afridi, who had injured himself while playing in Sri Lanka, was ruled out of the Asia Cup earlier. Moreover, he was also ruled out of the home series against England.

Nonetheless, playing his first match in competitive cricket, Afridi came into his own in Pakistan’s second warm up match which was played against Afghanistan. He managed to dismiss both the Afghanistan openers with his effective deliveries, one among which was a toe crushing yorker to Gurbaz. Even before the batter could put down his bat, he was hit instantly on his foot and was adjudged LBW. Later, he was rushed to the nearby hospitals for the scans. WATCH the full video.

Earlier Ace pacer and top order batter Fakhar Zaman returned to Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad in Brisbane after undergoing treatment and rehabilitation for injuries in London. As the two vital cogs rejoined the side on Sunday, Pakistan Cricket posted a heartening video of the duo being welcomed by their teammates and support staff on Twitter.

Shaheen completed his recovery just in time after enduring a knee injury during Pakistan’s first Test against Sri Lanka earlier this year in Galle. The speedster hasn’t played a competitive game since then and has been under rehabilitation. Meanwhile, Zaman recovered from a hairline fracture on his right thumb and replaced leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who was ruled out of the World Cup squad due to injury.

In the video shared on Twitter by PCB, the two players can be seen ecstatic about rejoining the Pakistan camp. Shaheen and Zaman were given a warm welcome by their fellow teammates and support staff as they shared hugs and laughs.

“Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman reunite with Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad in Brisbane,” read the caption.

Pakistan will be bolstered by the return of the two experienced campaigners. Shaheen will be back, leading the pace attack while Zaman will slot into Pakistan’s middle order. Shaheen was on fire in the previous edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

